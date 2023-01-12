(KMAland) -- Former KMAlanders Kelsey Fields and Emma Atwood helped Northwest Missouri State to a win while Omaha, Mizzou and UMKC all lost in regional women’s college basketball on Thursday.
Omaha (8-8, 3-2): Omaha dropped a tight Summit League meeting with North Dakota (10-6, 3-3), 65-63. Kennedi Grant had a team-high 12 points with seven rebounds and five assists for the Mavericks, and Elena Pilakouta and Aaliyah Stanley pitched in 11 points each.
Northwest Missouri State (8-7, 3-6): Northwest Missouri State edged past Central Oklahoma (6-9, 3-8) for a 72-68 win. Molly Hartnett had 17 points, Creston alum Kelsey Fields pitched in 15 points and Lindsey Kelderman posted 14 points in the win. Central Decatur alum Emma Atwood also had a strong game with five points, four assists and 11 rebounds.
Missouri (14-4, 3-2): Missouri dropped a 77-57 Southeastern Conference game to LSU (17-0, 5-0). Lauren Hansen had 22 points, and Mama Dembele pitched in 11 for Missouri in the defeat.
Kansas City (5-12, 1-5): Kansas City fell to St. Thomas (6-11, 1-6), 63-60. Manna Mensah had 16 points and six rebounds, and E’Lease Stafford added 12 points. Machia Mullens posted 11 points and 12 rebounds, and Rain Green scored 11 points for the Roos.