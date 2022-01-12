(KMAland) -- Kansas upset Texas on the road while Northwest Missouri State narrowly missed an upset of their own in women’s regional college basketball on Wednesday.
Northwest Missouri State (11-3, 6-2): Northwest Missouri State narrowly missed an upset of No. 2 ranked Fort Hays State (14-1, 8-1), falling 63-60. Molly Hartnett had 14 points and three assists, and Jillian Fleming added 13 points, four rebounds and three assists for the Bearcats. Creston alum Kelsey Fields finished with eight points and 11 rebounds in just 17 minutes.
Kansas (11-2, 2-1): Kansas nabbed an overtime upset on the road over No. 13 Texas (11-3, 1-2), 70-66. Holly Kersgieter had 19 points and five steals while Aniya Thomas added 11 points and Zakiyah Franklin put in 10 points with four assists for the Jayhawks.