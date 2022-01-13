(KMAland) -- Iowa and Northern Iowa were winners while Nebraska, Omaha, Drake and Missouri took losses in women’s regional college basketball action on Thursday.
Iowa (9-4, 3-1): Monika Czinano (27 points, 8 rebounds) and Caitlin Clark (24 points, 9 assists, 8 rebounds) combined on 51 points to lead Iowa in a 79-66 win over Purdue (11-5, 2-3). Gabbi Marshall and Kate Martin both pitched in nine points each.
Nebraska (13-3, 2-3): Nebraska fell short in a 72-65 loss to No. 6 Indiana (13-2, 5-0). Alexis Markowski had 17 points and seven rebounds to lead the Huskers. Jaz Shelley pitched in 15 points, nine rebounds and three assists, and Sam Haiby tallied 10 points and four rebounds in the loss.
Omaha (6-10, 2-5): Omaha was trounced, 72-49, by South Dakota State (9-8, 5-1). Elena Pilakouta was the only Mavericks player to hit double figures with 16 points in the loss.
Northern Iowa (9-5, 2-1): Northern Iowa was a 74-65 winner over Missouri State (11-3, 2-1). Emerson Green had 17 points, five rebounds and three steals, and Grace Boffeli tallied 11 points, 14 rebounds and four assists. Bre Gunnels also scored 11 points with eight rebounds in the win for the Panthers.
Drake (9-7, 1-4): Drake lost a 60-49 Missouri Valley Conference game to Southern Illinois (8-5, 3-0). Maggie Bair was the only player in double figures for the Bulldogs, finishing with 18 points, eight rebounds and three steals.
Missouri (13-4, 2-2): Missouri lost in overtime to No. 12 LSU (16-2, 4-1), 87-85. Aijha Blackwell had a big night with 26 points and 16 rebounds, and Lauren Hansen finished with 23 points for the Tigers. Hayley Frank (19 points, 4 rebounds) and Haley Troup (13 points, 5 assists) also scored in double figures.