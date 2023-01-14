(KMAland) -- Iowa, Drake, Creighton and Northwest Missouri State picked up wins in regional women’s college basketball on Saturday.
Iowa (14-4, 6-1): No. 12 Iowa rolled to a 108-67 win over Penn State (11-7, 2-5). Caitlin Clark had 27 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds, and Monika Czinano added 20 points for the Hawkeyes. McKenna Warnock tallied 16 points and 10 rebounds, and Hannah Stuelke finished with 11 points. Taylor McCabe also had a strong showing with 12 points.
Drake (9-5, 4-2): Drake nabbed an 86-65 win over Indiana State (7-8, 2-4). Maggie Bair had 17 points, six rebounds and six assists, and Ashley Miller posted 15 points for the Bulldogs. Grace Berg pitched in 13 points, seven rebounds and five assists, and Courtney Becker totaled 11 points.
Nebraska (11-7, 3-4): Nebraska lost in Big Ten Conference play to No. 3 Ohio State (18-0, 7-0), 76-67. Sam Haiby led the Huskers with 16 points and seven rebounds, and Alexis Markowski posted 15 and eight. Issie Bourne tallied 13 and eight, and Callin Hake tallied 11 points.
Creighton (12-5, 6-3): Creighton handled Butler (7-11, 2-7), 75-56, behind 20 points from Emma Ronsiek. Lauren Jensen and Carly Bachelor added 15 points apiece for Creighton.
Omaha (8-9, 3-3): Omaha lost in Summit League play to North Dakota State (12-5, 6-1), 83-71. Elena Pilakouta had 28 points to lead the Mavericks. Aaliyah Stanley added 13 points, and Kennedi Grant had 11 points with four steals.
Northwest Missouri State (9-7, 4-6): Northwest Missouri State took an MIAA win over Newman (6-10, 3-8), 67-53. Lindsey Kelderman and Molly Hartnett had 13 points each, and Lauren Eiman finished with 12 for the Bearcats.
Kansas City (5-13, 1-6): The Roos lost to Western Illinois (7-12, 2-6) in Summit League play. E’Lease Stafford had 24 points and five rebounds, and Rain Green added 14 points, five assists and three steals.
Kansas (12-4, 2-3): No. 23 Kansas lost in Big 12 Conference play to Oklahoma (14-2, 4-1). Wyvette Mayberry went for 20 points while Zakiyah Franklin had 15 points and Ioanna Chatzileonti posted 10 points and eight rebounds for the Jayhawks.
Kansas State (12-6, 1-4): Kansas State lost to Texas Tech (14-4, 2-3), 85-65. Brylee Glenn had a big night with 24 points while Serena Sundell had 11 and Sarah Shematsi had 10 for the Wildcats.