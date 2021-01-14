Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Windy. Heavy snow and blizzard conditions during the morning will give way to snow showers during the afternoon. Temps nearly steady around 30. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph.