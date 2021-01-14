(KMAland) -- Missouri won their first SEC game while Kansas lost in regional women’s college basketball action on Thursday.
Northwest Missouri State (3-4): The Bearcats fell hard in a 74-49 loss to Fort Hays State (7-2). Mia Stillman had 10 points for Northwest in the defeat.
Kansas (5-3, 1-1): Kansas lost a 79-72 Big 12 Conference game to Texas (9-2, 3-1). Holly Kersgieter had 20 points and nine rebounds for the Jayhawks in the loss. Zakiyah Franklin added 15 points, Chandler Prater had 14 and Julie Brosseau pitched in 10.
Missouri (5-3, 1-2): Missouri picked up their first SEC victory, 86-77, over Ole Miss (7-3, 1-3). Hayley Frank hit five 3-pointers and scored 23 points for the Tigers. Aijha Blackwell added 16 points, six rebounds and five assists while LaDazhia Williams (13 points), Shug Dickson (11 points) and Shannon Dufficy (10 points) all scored in double figures.
WOMEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (1/14)
Big 12 Conference
Texas 79 Kansas 72
Big Ten Conference
Maryland 90 Minnesota 73
Michigan 69 Wisconsin 40
Indiana 66 Purdue 45
Missouri Valley Conference
Illinois State 81 Valparaiso 75 — OT
Southeastern Conference
Missouri 86 Ole Miss 77
South Carolina 106 Vanderbilt 43
LSU 65 Texas A&M 61 — OT
Alabama 86 Mississippi State 78
Arkansas 84 Florida 80
Georgia 67 Tennessee 66