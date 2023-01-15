(KMAland) -- Northern Iowa was the lone victor in regional women's college basketball action Sunday.
Iowa State (11-4, 3-2): The Cyclones suffered a 68-53 loss to Texas (13-5, 4-1). Ashley Joens had 21 points and six rebounds while Emily Ryan totaled nine points. Denae Fritz accounted for eight points in the loss.
Northern Iowa (10-5, 5-1): Northern Iowa held off Evansville (7-7, 2-4) for a 73-68 win. Grace Boffeli had 17 points and 10 rebounds to lead the four Panthers in double digits. Emerson Green accounted for 13 points, Maya McDermott had 12 points and Kam Finley had 10 points.
Missouri (14-5, 3-3): The Tigers were no match for No. 1 South Carolina (18-0) in an 81-50 rout. Lauren Hansen led the Tigers with 14 points while Hayley Frank added nine points and six rebounds.