(KMAland) -- Iowa State and Northern Iowa were among the winners in Saturday's women's college basketball action.
Check out the full regional rundown below.
Iowa State (16-1, 5-0): The Cyclones snagged another win, doing so this time with a 74-60 decision over Oklahoma State. Lexi Donarski led them with 23 points while Morgan Kane added 15, Emily Ryan scored 13 and Ashley Joens contributed 12.
Northern Iowa (10-5, 3-1): Karli Rucker had 18 points and canned three 3-pointers in UNI’s 66-57 win over Southern Illinois. Cam Finley provided 11 points in 21 quality minutes off the bench while Cynthia Wolf and Maya McDermott posted nine each.
Drake (9-8, 1-5): Missouri State held off Drake for a 69-53 win. Megan Meyer had 16 points and six rebounds for the Bulldogs while Katie Dinnebier contributed 11 points and seven boards.
Omaha (6-11, 2-6): South Dakota beat Omaha, 68-45. Weeping Water alum Grace Cave finished with 12 points and had five rebounds. Mariah Murdie finished with 12 points and seven rebounds, and Josie Filer scored 10 points and snagged seven boards.
Kansas State (13-4, 3-2): Texas Tech was too much Kansas State in a 64-45 contest. Ayoka Lee and Maryville alum Serena Sundell led the Wildcats with 12 points apiece.
UMKC (11-4, 1-3): Oral Roberts pulled away from UMKC on Saturday to turn a two-point halftime deficit into a 77-66 victory. The Roos had four in double figures: Brooklyn McDavid (14), Mandy Willems (11), Naomie Alnatas (10) and Kiara Bradley (10).
Northwest Missouri State (11-4, 6-3): The Bearcats dropped their second consecutive game, falling 67-60 to Nebraska-Kearney. Molly Hartnett led Northwest with 19 points while Peyton Kelderman scored nine and Jayna Green had eight to go with her six rebounds. Central Decatur alum Emma Atwood scored six points and muscled three rebounds.