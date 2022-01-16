(KMAland) -- Iowa overcame a slow start to beat Nebraska, Creighton edged St. John’s and Kansas lost a tight battle with Baylor in women’s regional college basketball action Sunday.
Iowa (10-4, 4-1) & Nebraska (13-4, 2-4): Iowa overcame a slow start to take a 93-83 win over Nebraska in Big Ten Conference action. Iowa made 31-of-34 from the free throw line, taking advantage of 28 Nebraska fouls to their 7. Caitlin Clark had 31 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists, four steals and two blocks, and Monika Czinano posted 31 points and six boards for the Hawkeyes. Alexis Markowski led the Huskers with 27 points and four rebounds, and Issie Bourne added 15 points, four boards and three assists.
Creighton (12-4, 7-1): Creighton edged past St. John’s (5-10, 1-4) for an 86-80 win in Big East Conference play. Emma Ronsiek had 30 points and six rebounds to lift the Jays to the win. Lauren Jensen added 16 points, Morgan Maly posted 15 points and five boards and Tatum Rembao had 10 points, 12 assists and four rebounds.
Kansas (11-3, 2-2): Kansas lost a tight 82-79 contest with No. 14 Baylor (11-4, 1-2) in the Big 12 Conference. Holly Kersgieter had five 3-pointers and 23 points to lead the Jayhawks. Ioanna Chatzileonti and Zakiyah Franklin scored 20 points each. Chatzileonti grabbed eight rebounds, and Franklin passed out six assists.