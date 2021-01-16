(KMAland) -- Iowa State and Nebraska pulled upsets, Drake nabbed another win and Northwest, Omaha, UNI and UMKC all lost in regional women’s college basketball action.
Northwest Missouri State (4-7): Northwest Missouri State fell, 59-35, to Nebraska-Kearney (10-0). Molly Hartnett had a team-high eight points for the Bearcats in the loss.
Iowa State (9-4, 5-1): Iowa State upset No. 6 Baylor (8-2, 3-1) behind 27 points and 12 rebounds from Ashley Joens. Lexi Donarski added 17 points while Emily Ryan put in 12 for the Cyclones.
Nebraska (7-4, 5-3): Nebraska handed No. 15 Ohio State (7-1, 3-1) their first loss, 63-55. Kate Cain had 22 points and 12 rebounds, Whitney Brown put in 14 points and Sam Haiby added 11 points, 10 assists and eight boards. Bella Cravens also had six points and a game-high 14 rebounds for the Huskers.
Omaha (1-8, 0-4): Omaha dropped a 64-54 Summit League matchup to South Dakota State (11-2, 4-0). Elena Pilakouta led the Mavericks with 19 points and 10 rebounds in the defeat.
Drake (7-6, 5-1): Drake rolled to a 94-54 win over Indiana State (4-7, 1-5). Grace Berg had 22 points and five assists to lead four players in double figures for the Bulldogs. Kierra Collier added 19, Maggie Bair had 11 points and 11 rebounds and Monica Burich pitched in 14 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.
Northern Iowa (6-7, 3-3): Northern Iowa lost a tight Missouri Valley Conference battle to Missouri State (6-2, 2-0), 64-60. Kam Finley had 21 points for UNI off the bench while Karli Rucker added 16 points in the loss.
UMKC (5-6, 2-3): UMKC lost an 82-76 matchup with Western Illinois (3-11, 2-4). Naomie Alnatas led with 18 points and six rebounds, and RaVon Nero pitched in 18 points of her own.
WOMEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (1/16)
Big 12 Conference
Iowa State 75 Baylor 71
West Virginia 67 Oklahoma State 59
Big Ten Conference
Nebraska 63 Ohio State 55
Big East Conference
DePaul 78 Georgetown 54
Missouri Valley Conference
Drake 94 Indiana State 54
Missouri State 64 Northern Iowa 60
Bradley 77 Evansville 57
Summit League
South Dakota State 64 Omaha 54
Western Illinois 82 UMKC 76
Oral Roberts 79 Denver 78
North Dakota State 71 North Dakota 68