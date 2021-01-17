Kansas Jayhawks

(KMAland) -- Kansas lost to TCU in overtime on Sunday in women’s regional college basketball action.

Kansas (5-4, 1-2): Kansas lost an 81-78 overtime battle with TCU (6-5, 1-5). Holly Kersgieter had 16 points and nine rebounds for Kansas while Zakiyah Franklin had 13 points, Julie Brosseau added 11 and Chisom Ajekwu finished with 10. 

WOMEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (1/17) 

Big Ten Conference 

TCU 81 Kansas 78 — OT 

Texas Tech 74 Texas 66

Big Ten Conference 

Maryland 79 Wisconsin 70

Northwestern 67 Penn State 50

Big East Conference 

Seton Hall 83 Butler 68

Marquette 72 St. John’s 61

Southeastern Conference 

Texas A&M 69 Mississippi State 41

Kentucky 80 Vanderbilt 73

Tennessee 82 Alabama 56

Florida 68 Auburn 54

Georgia 73 Ole Miss 57

