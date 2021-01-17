(KMAland) -- Kansas lost to TCU in overtime on Sunday in women’s regional college basketball action.
Kansas (5-4, 1-2): Kansas lost an 81-78 overtime battle with TCU (6-5, 1-5). Holly Kersgieter had 16 points and nine rebounds for Kansas while Zakiyah Franklin had 13 points, Julie Brosseau added 11 and Chisom Ajekwu finished with 10.
WOMEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (1/17)
Big Ten Conference
TCU 81 Kansas 78 — OT
Texas Tech 74 Texas 66
Big Ten Conference
Maryland 79 Wisconsin 70
Northwestern 67 Penn State 50
Big East Conference
Seton Hall 83 Butler 68
Marquette 72 St. John’s 61
Southeastern Conference
Texas A&M 69 Mississippi State 41
Kentucky 80 Vanderbilt 73
Tennessee 82 Alabama 56
Florida 68 Auburn 54
Georgia 73 Ole Miss 57