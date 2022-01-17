(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State and Missouri both lost in regional women’s college basketball action on Monday.
Northwest Missouri State (11-5, 6-4): Northwest Missouri State dropped an MIAA game to Washburn (6-9, 4-5), 58-52. The Bearcats got 10 points and 14 rebounds from Creston alum Kelsey Fields while Peyton Kelderman put in 10 points of her own in the defeat.
Missouri (13-5, 2-3): Aijha Blackwell had 27 points and 13 rebounds for Missouri, but they dropped a 72-62 Southeastern Conference game to No. 13 Georgia (14-3, 3-2). Hayley Frank added 18 points and seven rebounds, and Lauren Hansen finished with 10 points for the Tigers.