(KMAland) -- Iowa edged past Purdue while Missouri lost to LSU in women’s regional college basketball action on Monday.
Iowa (9-3, 5-3): Caitlin Clark put in 26 points with nine rebounds, four assists and three steals to lead Iowa in an 87-81 win over Purdue (5-6, 2-5). McKenna Warnock added 19 points and eight boards, and Monika Czinano scored 12 points with nine rebounds and five assists for the Hawkeyes.
Missouri (5-4, 1-3): Missouri dropped a tight 66-64 SEC battle with LSU (6-6, 4-2). Aijha Blackwell had 14 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Tigers in the loss. LaDazhia Williams added 11 points.
WOMEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (1/18)
Big Ten Conference
Iowa 87 Purdue 81
Southeastern Conference
LSU 66 Missouri 64
South Carolina 104 Arkansas 82