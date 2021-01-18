NCAA Women's Basketball.jpg

(KMAland) -- Iowa edged past Purdue while Missouri lost to LSU in women’s regional college basketball action on Monday.

Iowa (9-3, 5-3): Caitlin Clark put in 26 points with nine rebounds, four assists and three steals to lead Iowa in an 87-81 win over Purdue (5-6, 2-5). McKenna Warnock added 19 points and eight boards, and Monika Czinano scored 12 points with nine rebounds and five assists for the Hawkeyes.

Missouri (5-4, 1-3): Missouri dropped a tight 66-64 SEC battle with LSU (6-6, 4-2). Aijha Blackwell had 14 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Tigers in the loss. LaDazhia Williams added 11 points.

WOMEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (1/18) 

Big Ten Conference 

Iowa 87 Purdue 81

Southeastern Conference 

LSU 66 Missouri 64

South Carolina 104 Arkansas 82

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.