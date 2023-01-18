(KMAland) -- Iowa State, Iowa, Nebraska and Kansas were all winners in regional women’s college basketball on Wednesday.
Iowa State (12-4, 4-2): Iowa State took a 69-64 win over Oklahoma State (13-5, 3-3) in Big 12 Conference play. Emily Ryan had 14 points and seven assists, and Morgan Kane posted 11 points and eight boards for the Cyclones. Ashley Joens added a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds, and Nyamer Diew put in 12 points off the bench.
Iowa (15-4, 7-1): Iowa was an overtime winner in Big Ten Conference play over Michigan State (10-9, 2-6), 84-81. Caitlin Clark had 26 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds, and Monika Czinano posted 22 points and seven boards for the Hawkeyes.
Nebraska (12-7, 4-4): The Huskers were Big Ten Conference road winners over Purdue (12-6, 3-5), 71-64. Alexis Markowski had 19 points and 10 rebounds, and Maddie Krull scored 15 points off the bench for Nebraska. Sam Haiby added 14 points for Nebraska.
Kansas (13-4, 3-3): Kansas was a 77-58 winner in Big 12 Conference play over West Virginia (12-5, 3-3). Zakiyah Franklin had 19 points, seven boards and seven assists, and Wyvette Mayberry also had 19 points for Kansas. Taiyanna Jackson pitched in 13 points and 16 rebounds, and Holly Kersgieter finished with 16 points and seven rebounds of her own.
Kansas State (12-7, 1-5): Kansas State fell to Baylor (13-5, 4-2), 69-48, in the Big 12 Conference. Gabby Gregory had 13 points and five rebounds, and Jaelyn Glenn pitched in 11 points and eight boards. Maryville alum Serena Sundell tallied 10 points and four assists, and Heavenly Greer came off the bench to score 10 points of her own.