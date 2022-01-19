(KMAland) -- Creighton rolled, K-State took down Kansas and ISU fell without the Joens sisters in women’s regional college basketball on Wednesday.
Iowa State (16-2, 5-1): The shorthanded No. 7 Iowa State struggled to a 66-48 Big 12 loss to No. 15 Texas (13-3, 3-2). Emily Ryan had 19 points, four rebounds and four assists while Lexi Donarski added 14 points in the Cyclones loss. ISU played without Ashley and Aubrey Joens, who missed the game in COVID-19 protocols.
Creighton (13-4, 8-1): Creighton picked up a dominant 95-44 win over Butler (1-13, 0-5) in the Big East. Emma Ronsiek had 20 points, five rebounds and four assists for the Jays while Carly Bachelor added 16 points and four rebounds. Morgan Maly scored 14 points and had five boards off the bench for Creighton, and Lauren Jensen had 10 points and six rebounds.
Kansas State (14-4, 4-2) & Kansas (11-4, 2-3): Ayoka Lee had 25 points and 15 rebounds for K-State in a 69-61 win over Kansas. Maryville alum Serena Sundell had 15 points, seven assists and three rebounds, and Jaelyn Glenn put in 10 points and had four rebounds. Aniya Thomas led four players in double figures for Kansas with 16 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals. Holly Kersgieter added 14 points, four steals and three rebounds, Zakiyah Franklin tallied 12 points, six rebounds and six assists and Ioanna Chatzileonti pitched in 11 points and five rebounds.