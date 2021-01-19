(KMAland) -- Iowa State edged past Oklahoma while Nebraska lost a tight battle with Minnesota in regional women’s college basketball action on Tuesday.
Northwest Missouri State (3-6): The Bearcats fell 58-51 to Emporia State (6-2). Jaelyn Haggard had 14 points while Molly Hartnett and Kylie Coleman added eight points each for the Bearcats in the loss.
Iowa State (10-4, 6-1): Ashley Joens’ layup with 10 seconds left was the difference in a 64-63 victory over Oklahoma (4-6, 1-4). Joens finished with 32 points and 16 rebounds while Lexi Donarski pitched in 11 points of her own.
Nebraska (7-6, 5-4): Nebraska blew an early 10-point lead in a 76-71 loss to Minnesota (3-7, 2-6). Sam Haiby had 25 points and 12 rebounds for the Huskers while Ashley Scoggin added 16 points.
WOMEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (1/19)
Big 12 Conference
Iowa State 64 Oklahoma 63
Big Ten Conference
Minnesota 76 Nebraska 71
Big East Conference
UConn 103 Butler 35
Missouri Valley Conference
Loyola Chicago 53 Valparaiso 36