(KMAland) -- Iowa State edged past Oklahoma while Nebraska lost a tight battle with Minnesota in regional women’s college basketball action on Tuesday.

Northwest Missouri State (3-6): The Bearcats fell 58-51 to Emporia State (6-2). Jaelyn Haggard had 14 points while Molly Hartnett and Kylie Coleman added eight points each for the Bearcats in the loss.

Iowa State (10-4, 6-1): Ashley Joens’ layup with 10 seconds left was the difference in a 64-63 victory over Oklahoma (4-6, 1-4). Joens finished with 32 points and 16 rebounds while Lexi Donarski pitched in 11 points of her own.

Nebraska (7-6, 5-4): Nebraska blew an early 10-point lead in a 76-71 loss to Minnesota (3-7, 2-6). Sam Haiby had 25 points and 12 rebounds for the Huskers while Ashley Scoggin added 16 points.

WOMEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (1/19)

Big 12 Conference 

Iowa State 64 Oklahoma 63

Big Ten Conference 

Minnesota 76 Nebraska 71

Big East Conference 

UConn 103 Butler 35

Missouri Valley Conference 

Loyola Chicago 53 Valparaiso 36

