(KMAland) -- Northern Iowa, Drake and Kansas City were winners in Thursday's regional women's college basketball slate.
Omaha (9-10, 4-4): The Mavericks fell to South Dakota State (15-5, 8-0), 68-61. Elena Pilakouta and Kennedi Grant had 17 points apiece while Weeping Water alum Grace Cave had seven points and 10 rebounds in the loss.
Northern Iowa (11-5, 6-1): The Panthers didn't have much trouble with Valparaiso, cruising to an 89-58 victory. Grace Boffeli had 18 points and six rebounds while Maya McDermott poured in 14 points. Cailyn Morgan came off the bench for 10 points, and Emerson Green contributed eight points. Cynthia Wolf notched six points and grabbed eight rebounds.
Drake (10-5, 5-2): Drake started fast in a 63-51 win over Illinois Chicago (11-7) with 44 first-half points. Maggie Bair posted a double-double with 19 points and 12 rebounds while Grace Berg had 10 points, handed out four assists and grabbed three rebounds. Courtney Becker starred off the bench with eight points and eight rebounds while Katie Dinnebier posted seven points, handed out six assists and grabbed three rebounds.
Kansas City (6-13, 2-6): The Roos got back in the win column in a 78-67 win over North Dakota (11-7, 4-4). E'Lease Stafford had 17 points to lead Kansas City. Machia Mullens had an impressive double-double with 16 points and 18 rebounds, and Manna Mensah also had 16 points. Tamia Ugass contributed 15 points.
Northwest Missouri State (9-8, 4-7): The Bearcats put a scare in No. 4 Central Missouri (16-0, 12-0), but suffered a 68-67 defeat. Peyton Kelderman led their valiant effort with 17 points while Molly Hartnett totaled 14. Lindsey Kelderman and Ella Moody had nine each. Creston alum Kelsey Fields scored four points and grabbed seven rebounds. Central Decatur graduate Emma Atwood added two points.