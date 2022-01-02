(KMAland) -- Kansas State pulled off an upset, Ashley Joens and Caitlin Clark were their usual stellar selves and Creighton stayed unbeaten in the Big East on Sunday.
Iowa State (12-1, 1-0): Ashley Joens scored 29 points and snagged 11 rebounds in the Cyclones' 88-72 win over West Virginia. Lexi Donarski and Beatriz Jordao had 14 points apiece while Emily Ryan finished with an astounding 10 points, 16 assists and 9 rebounds.
Iowa (7-3, 6-1): Caitlin Clark dropped a career-high 44 points in the Hawkeyes' 93-56 win over Evansville. Clark eclipsed 1,000 career points on a day where she also had eight assists and five rebounds. Addison O'Grady chipped in 14 points and 12 rebounds.
Creighton (9-3, 4-0): Creighton stayed perfect in Big East play with a 67-51 win over Xavier. Morgan Maly came off the bench for 14 points while Lauren Jensen also had 14 points to go with her seven rebounds. Carly Bachelor had 10 points.
Kansas State (11-2, 1-0): Ayoka Lee dropped 32 points to lead the Wildcats to a 68-59 win over No. 10 Baylor. Lee also had 10 rebounds in the win. Maryville alum Serena Sundell was the only other K-State player in double figures, tallying 10 points and six assists.