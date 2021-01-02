(KMAland) -- Northern Iowa and UMKC were winners while Drake took an L on Saturday in women’s regional college basketball action.
Drake (3-6, 1-1): The Bulldogs dropped an 80-75 decision in Missouri Valley Conference play to Bradley (5-4, 1-1). Maggie Negaard had 13 points to lead Drake while Maddie Monahan and Kierra Collier added 12 points apiece. Monica Burich chipped in 10 in the loss.
Northern Iowa (5-4, 2-0): Northern Iowa nabbed another 72-67 win over Illinois State (3-2, 0-2) in Missouri Valley Conference play. Karli Rucker topped the Panthers with 19 points while Bre Gunnels added 15 points and 14 rebounds. Cynthia Wolf chipped in 11 points off the bench.
UMKC (4-3, 1-0): UMKC opened Summit League play with a 71-67 win in overtime over North Dakota (0-7, 0-1). Naomie Alnatas topped the Roos with 21 points, seven rebounds and four assists, and Mandy Willems chipped in 13 points. Paige Bradford and RaVon Nero scored 11 points each, and Jonaie Johnson had 10 for UMKC.
WOMEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (1/2)
Big 12 Conference
Baylor 74 TCU 50
Oklahoma State Texas Tech
Missouri Valley Conference
Bradley 80 Drake 75
Northern Iowa 72 Illinois State 67
Loyola Chicago 59 Indiana State 52
Southern Illinois 69 Evansville 51
Summit League
UMKC 71 North Dakota 67 — OT
Western Illinois 77 North Dakota State 65
South Dakota 87 Denver 47