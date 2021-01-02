NCAA Women's Basketball.jpg

(KMAland) -- Northern Iowa and UMKC were winners while Drake took an L on Saturday in women’s regional college basketball action.

Drake (3-6, 1-1): The Bulldogs dropped an 80-75 decision in Missouri Valley Conference play to Bradley (5-4, 1-1). Maggie Negaard had 13 points to lead Drake while Maddie Monahan and Kierra Collier added 12 points apiece. Monica Burich chipped in 10 in the loss.

Northern Iowa (5-4, 2-0): Northern Iowa nabbed another 72-67 win over Illinois State (3-2, 0-2) in Missouri Valley Conference play. Karli Rucker topped the Panthers with 19 points while Bre Gunnels added 15 points and 14 rebounds. Cynthia Wolf chipped in 11 points off the bench. 

UMKC (4-3, 1-0): UMKC opened Summit League play with a 71-67 win in overtime over North Dakota (0-7, 0-1). Naomie Alnatas topped the Roos with 21 points, seven rebounds and four assists, and Mandy Willems chipped in 13 points. Paige Bradford and RaVon Nero scored 11 points each, and Jonaie Johnson had 10 for UMKC.

WOMEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (1/2) 

Big 12 Conference 

Baylor 74 TCU 50

Oklahoma State Texas Tech

Missouri Valley Conference

Bradley 80 Drake 75

Northern Iowa 72 Illinois State 67

Loyola Chicago 59 Indiana State 52

Southern Illinois 69 Evansville 51

Summit League  

UMKC 71 North Dakota 67 — OT

Western Illinois 77 North Dakota State 65

South Dakota 87 Denver 47

