(KMAland) -- Kansas and Kansas State lost in women’s regional college basketball action on Wednesday. 

Kansas State (5-5, 0-3): Ayoka Lee had 16 points and 12 rebounds for K-State in a 65-56 loss to West Virginia (11-2, 5-2). Christianna Carr added 15 points for the Wildcats. 

Kansas (5-5, 1-3): Kansas lost in Big 12 Conference play to Texas Tech (8-6, 3-5), 75-65. Julie Brosseau had a team-high 14 points off the bench while Holly Kersgieter and Aniya Thomas had 10 points apiece. 

WOMEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (1/20)

Big 12 Conference 

West Virginia 65 Kansas State 56

Texas Tech 75 Kansas 65

Baylor 77 Oklahoma State 58

Texas 71 TCU 54

Big East Conference  

Seton Hall 87 St. John’s 64

Marquette 72 Georgetown 40

