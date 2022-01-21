(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State, Iowa, Missouri and UMKC were all winners while Omaha took a loss in regional women’s college basketball on Thursday.
Northwest Missouri State (12-5, 7-4): Northwest Missouri State took a 79-69 win over Central Oklahoma (11-7, 7-5). Molly Hartnett had 22 points and six assists, Paityn Rau added 16 points and nine rebounds and Peyton Kelderman put in 14 points for the Bearcats in the win. Creston alum Kelsey Fields pitched in nine points and 10 rebounds.
Omaha (6-12, 2-7): Omaha dropped a 71-62 Summit League game to Denver (6-14, 1-8). Elena Pilakouta scored a team-high 12 points off the bench while Mariah Murdie added 11 points for the Mavericks in the loss.
Iowa (11-4, 5-1): Iowa cruised to a 105-49 win over Minnesota (9-10, 2-5). Caitlin Clark had 35 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists to lead the Hawkeyes. Monika Czinano added 23 points and seven rebounds while Gabbi Marshall pitched in 16 points and four steals.
Missouri (14-5, 3-3): Missouri took a 66-52 win over Vanderbilt (10-9, 1-4) in Southeastern Conference action. Lauren Hansen scored a team-high 15 points with four rebounds, three assists and three steals. Hayley Frank added 13 points, Aijha Blackwell posted 12 points and 17 rebounds and Haley Troup finished with 10 points.
Kansas City (13-4, 3-3): Kansas City was a 67-62 winner over North Dakota State (7-11, 3-5). Naomie Alnatas had 19 points, five rebounds and four assists, and Paige Bradford put in 14 points with nine rebounds. Brooklyn McDavid added 12 points and five rebounds for the Roos in the win.