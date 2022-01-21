(KMAland) -- Creighton downed Georgetown to move to 9-1 in the Big East while Drake was a winner over UNI in regional women’s college basketball action on Friday.
Creighton (14-4, 9-1): Lauren Jensen had 22 points, six rebounds and six assists in an 80-70 win over Georgetown (6-7, 1-4). Emma Ronsiek added 19 points, eight boards, three assists, three steals and three blocks, and Carly Bachelor put in 12 points with a trio of rebounds and steals each.
Drake (10-8, 2-5) & Northern Iowa (10-6, 3-2): Drake took a 65-57 Missouri Valley Conference win over UNI. Anna Miller had 16 points and eight rebounds off the bench for the Bulldogs, which also got 13 points and five boards from Grace Berg. Megan Meyer added 11 points, and Maggie Bair tallied 10 points, seven rebounds and four assists for the Bulldogs. UNI’s Karli Rucker had 12 points, six rebounds and four assists, and Nichole Kroeger posted 11 points in the loss.