(KMAland) -- Creston alum Kelsey Fields led Northwest Missouri State to a win while Iowa State beat Kansas and UNI, Drake and K-State also picked up wins in regional women’s college basketball on Saturday.
Iowa State (13-4, 5-2) & Kansas (13-5, 3-4): Ashley Joens had 26 points and 15 rebounds for Iowa State in a 64-50 win over Kansas. Izzi Zingaro had 11 points and six rebounds for the Cyclones. Taiyanna Jackson led Kansas with 13 points and 15 rebounds, and Zakiyah Franklin posted 11 points. Wyvette Mayberry tallied 10 points for KU.
Northern Iowa (12-5, 7-1): Maya McDermott scored 12 points and Kam Finley had 11 for Northern Iowa in a 79-44 win over UIC (11-8, 3-5). Taryn Wharton also had double figures with 10 points for the Panthers.
Drake (11-5, 6-2): Katie Dinnebier put in 18 points for Drake in an 84-51 win over Valparaiso (3-13, 1-7). Anna Miller had 17 points and nine rebounds, and Sarah Beth Gueldner posted 14 points for the Bulldogs.
Omaha (9-11, 4-5): Omaha fell in Summit League play to South Dakota (9-10, 5-3), 70-63. Weeping Water alum Grace Cave scored 19 points with eight rebounds, and Aaliyah Stanley added 16 points. Elena Pilakouta pitched in 14 points, seven rebounds and three blocks.
Northwest Missouri State (10-8, 5-7): The Bearcats cruised to a 72-48 win over Lincoln (5-13, 3-9). Creston alum Kelsey Fields led the charge with 20 points and 16 rebounds, and Molly Hartnett posted 15 points.
Kansas City (6-14, 2-7): Kansas City lost to North Dakota State (13-6, 7-2), 75-66, in Summit League play. Tamia Ugass had a big game off the bench for the Roos with 26 points and seven rebounds, and Machia Mullens totaled 12 points.
Kansas State (13-7, 2-5): Kansas State took a much-needed win over TCU (6-12, 0-7), 64-48. Gabby Gregory had 21 points to lead the way for the Wildcats. Maryville alum Serena Sundell pitched in 12 points and five assists, and Jaelyn Glenn totaled 11 points with eight boards.