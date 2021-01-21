(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State was a victor while Maegan Holt’s UNK team remained undefeated in regional women’s college basketball action on Thursday.
Northwest Missouri State (4-6): Jaelyn Haggard put in 20 points on six 3-pointers to lead the Bearcats in a 57-47 win over Newman. Mallory McConkey (South Nodaway) had two points and five rebounds.
Nebraska Kearney (11-0): Maegan Holt (Lewis Central) scored two points with three rebounds to lead UNK in a 57-53 win over Pittsburg State.
WOMEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (1/21)
Big Ten Conference
Ohio State 81 Michigan 77
Northwestern 73 Illinois 54
Purdue 56 Wisconsin 55
Big East Conference
UConn 67 Tennesse 61
DePaul 80 Butler 66
Missouri Valley Conference
Illinois State 73 Evansville 48
Southeastern Conference
UConn 67 Tennessee 61
South Carolina 62 Georgia 50
Kentucky 76 Auburn 71