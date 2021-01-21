Bearcats Logo

(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State was a victor while Maegan Holt’s UNK team remained undefeated in regional women’s college basketball action on Thursday.

Northwest Missouri State (4-6): Jaelyn Haggard put in 20 points on six 3-pointers to lead the Bearcats in a 57-47 win over Newman. Mallory McConkey (South Nodaway) had two points and five rebounds.

Nebraska Kearney (11-0): Maegan Holt (Lewis Central) scored two points with three rebounds to lead UNK in a 57-53 win over Pittsburg State. 

WOMEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (1/21)

Big Ten Conference 

Ohio State 81 Michigan 77

Northwestern 73 Illinois 54

Purdue 56 Wisconsin 55

Big East Conference 

UConn 67 Tennesse 61

DePaul 80 Butler 66

Missouri Valley Conference 

Illinois State 73 Evansville 48

Southeastern Conference 

South Carolina 62 Georgia 50

Kentucky 76 Auburn 71

