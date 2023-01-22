NCAA Basketball

(KMAland) -- Both Nebraska and Missouri lost in regional women’s college basketball on Sunday. 

Nebraska (12-8, 4-5): Nebraska lost in Big Ten Conference play to No. 11 Maryland (16-4, 7-2). Jaz Shelley had 10 points, six rebounds and four assists to lead the Huskers while Sam Haiby added nine points and 12 rebounds. 

Missouri (14-6, 3-4): Missouri lost in Southeastern Conference action to Tennessee (16-6, 8-0). Hayley Frank poured in 26 points and Jayla Kelly and 14 points, nine rebounds and four assists for the Tigers.

