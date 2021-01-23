(KMAland) -- A big night for former Coon Rapids-Bayard and Louisville stars, a big win over UNI and a tight loss for Drake in women’s college basketball.
Bellevue (9-5, 5-2): Jamie Winkler (Louisville) scored 16 points and had six rebounds and three assists for Bellevue in a 76-63 win over Viterbo.
Drake (7-7, 5-2): Drake lost 73-72 to Missouri State (7-2, 3-0). Grace Berg had 25 points for the Bulldogs in the loss. Sarah Beth Gueldner added 13 points while Maggie Negaard put in 10.
Northern Iowa (7-7, 4-3): Northern Iowa rolled to a 95-69 win over Indiana State (4-8, 1-6). Maya McDermott put in 20 points off the bench for the Panthers while Karli Rucker had 17, Megan Maahs finished with 11 and Bre Gunnels and Cynthia Wolf put in 10 each.
North Dakota (0-12, 0-6): Julia Fleecs (Glidden-Ralston) had 11 points for North Dakota in the 81-52 loss to South Dakota State.
UTSA (2-10, 0-7): Karley Larson (Underwood) finished with two points and two rebounds for UTSA in their 88-64 loss to Southern Miss.
Waldorf (1-11): Tina Lair-VanMeter (Coon Rapids-Bayard) had a huge night for Waldorf, finishing with 28 points, 12 rebounds, four blocks and three assists in a 78-57 defeat to Dakota State.
WOMEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (1/22)
Missouri Valley Conference
Northern Iowa 95 Indiana State 69
Missouri State 73 Drake 72
Loyola Chicago 71 Bradley 66
Illinois State def. Evansville via forfeit
Summit League
South Dakota 73 Western Illinois 56
South Dakota 81 North Dakota 52
Denver 62 North Dakota State 60