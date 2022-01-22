Northwest Missouri State Women's Basketball

(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State and Kansas took wins while Kansas City lost in regional women’s college basketball action on Saturday.

Northwest Missouri State (13-5, 8-4): Northwest Missouri State took down Newman (2-17, 0-13) in MIAA action, 54-42. Molly Hartnett had 13 points while Mallory McConkey added 11 for the Bearcats in the win. 

Kansas (12-4, 3-3): Chandler Prater had 18 points off the bench for Kansas in a 71-57 win over Texas Tech (9-9, 2-5). Holly Kersgieter added 17 points and six rebounds, and Ioanna Chatzileonti finished with 11 points and six boards for the Jayhawks.

Kansas City (13-5, 3-4): Kansas City lost 78-66 to North Dakota (12-8, 6-3). Kiara Bradley had 17 points and five rebounds, and Brooklyn McDavid pitched in 14 points in the loss. RaVon Nero added 11 points off the bench for the Roos.

