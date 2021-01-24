(KMAland) -- Performances tracked for 22 former KMAlanders, wins for UNI, Kansas and UMKC and defeats for Northwest, ISU, Drake and K-State on Saturday in women’s college basketball action.
Northwest Missouri State (4-7): Northwest Missouri State dropped a 61-51 MIAA battle with Central Oklahoma (7-4). Molly Hartnett dropped in 26 points to lead the Bearcats while Jayna Green had 10 points sand 12 rebounds.
Iowa State (10-5, 6-2): Ashley Joens was the only player for the Cyclones to hit double figures, finishing with 17 points, in a 70-59 loss to Texas (11-3, 5-2).
Northern Iowa (8-7, 5-3): Bre Gunnels had 13 points while Megan Maahs, Nicole Kroeger and Karli Rucker added 10 points each for UNI in an 88-53 win over Indiana State (4-9, 1-7).
Drake (7-8, 5-3): Drake lost a 78-63 Missouri Valley game with Missouri State (8-2, 4-0). Kierra Collier and Sarah Beth Gueldner had 11 points each for the Bulldogs.
Kansas (6-5, 1-3): Kansas knocked off Kansas State (5-6, 0-3), 70-63. Tina Stephens scored 22 points while Holly Kersgieter added 17 and Zakiyah Franklin put in 12 for the Jayhawks.
Kansas State (5-6, 0-3): Christianna Carr scored 24 points with six rebounds, and Ayoka Lee added 14 points and 12 boards for K-State in a 70-63 loss to Kansas.
UKMC (6-6, 3-3): UMKC got 45 points from Naomie Alnatas in a 101-93 overtime win over Oral Roberts (5-8, 3-2). Paige Bradford added 14 points and 11 rebounds, and Jonaie Johnson pitched in 12 points, 10 rebounds sand seven assists.
Former KMAlanders in action on Saturday…
-Alaina Applegate, Central Decatur: Applegate saw action in Central’s 72-71 win over Dubuque.
-Brielle Baker, Creston: Baker had 20 points, 13 rebounds, six steals and three assist for SWCC in a 73-55 win our Marshalltown.
-Raegan Boothe, Central Decatur: Boothe had six rebounds and one assist for Simpson in a 79-56 win over Coe.
-Emilee Danner, Ar-We-Va: Danner had 14 points off the bench for Northwestern in a 79-70 win over Hastings.
-Madelyn Deitchler, Treynor: Deitchler had 12 points and six rebounds for Briar Cliff in a65-59 loss to Concordia.
-Julia Fleecs, Glidden-Ralston: Fleecs scored eight points, eight rebounds and two assists for North Dakota in a 66-44 defeat to South Dakota State.
-Haylee Heits, Sacred Heart: Heits scored 13 points and had seven rebounds with three blocks for Doane in a 71-58 loss to Dordt.
-Miranda Hennings, Abraham Lincoln: Hennings scored five points and added three rebounds and two assists for Bellevue in their 78-52 victory over Waldorf.
-Maegan Holt, Lewis Central: Holt scored five points with two rebounds and two assists for UNK (12-0) in a 65-57 win over Missouri Southern.
-Tina Lair-VanMeter, Coon Rapids-Bayard: Lair-VanMeter put in 11 points with five rebounds and two blocks for Waldorf in a 78-52 loss to Bellevue.
-Karley Larson, Underwood: Larson played 13 minutes and finished with one point and four rebounds for UTSA in a 73-66 loss to Southern Miss.
-Mallory McConkey, South Nodaway: McConkey had two points, three rebounds and two assists for Northwest Missouri State in a 61-51 loss to Central Oklahoma.
-Victoria Nauman, Mound City: Nauman scored 19 points and added four assists and four steals for Graceland in a 70-55 win over Missouri Valley.
-Sophia Peppers, Exira/EHK: Peppers had 21 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals for Morningside in an 82-60 win over Midland.
-Kia Rasmussen, IKM-Manning: Rasmussen had seven points, five assists, four rebounds and two steals for Central in a 79-56 victory over Coe.
-Natalie Rigatuso, Lewis Central: Rigatuso hit one 3-pointer and added two assists for Grand View in a 77-56 loss to Central Methodist.
-Madi Sager, Stanberry: Sager scored six points, five rebounds and two assists for Graceland in their 70-55 victory over Missouri Valley.
-Konnor Sudmann, Treynor: Sudmann put in nine points with rehe rebounds for Briar Cliff in their 65-59 loss to Concordia.
-Jenna Taylor, Creston: Taylor scored 16 points with six rebounds, two steals and two blocks for Simpson (1-0) in a 79-56 win over Coe.
-Ashley Teten, Auburn: Teten put in 13 points with three rebounds for Doane in a 71-58 loss to Dordt.
-Julia Wagoner, Abraham Lincoln: Wagoner made her college debut with five points and two steals for Central in a 79-56 win over Coe.
-Jamie Winkler, Louisville: Winkler had six points and three assists for Bellevue in a 78-52 win over Waldorf.
WOMEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (1/23)
Big 12 Conference
Texas 70 Iowa State 59
Kansas 70 Kansas State 63
TCU 61 Texas Tech 53
Baylor 84 Oklahoma 61
Big East Conference
UConn 72 Georgetown 41
Seton Hall 85 Xavier 59
Missouri Valley Conference
Northern Iowa 88 Indiana State 53
Missouri State 78 Drake 63
Bradley 57 Loyola Chicago 55
Summit League
UMKC 101 Oral Roberts 93
South Dakota State 61 Western Illinois 56
North Dakota State 74 Denver 56
South Dakota State 66 North Dakota 44