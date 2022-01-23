(KMAland) -- Ayoka Lee set a new NCAA record with 61 points in a K-State win while Iowa and Missouri also added victories and ISU and Creighton lost in regional women’s college basketball on Sunday.
Iowa State (16-3, 5-2): Iowa State fell 87-61 in Big 12 Conference play to No. 15 Baylor (13-4, 3-2). Ashley Joens had 19 points, seven rebounds and three assists, Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw pitched in 11 points and five boards and Beatriz Jordo added 10 points for ISU.
Iowa (12-4, 6-1): Iowa rolled to an 82-56 win over Illinois (6-11, 1-5). Monika Czinano had 21 points and six rebounds, and Caitlin Clark chipped in 18 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. Tomi Taiwo and Kylie Feuerbach also scored in double figures with 14 and 10 points, respectively.
Creighton (14-5, 9-2): Creighton lost for just the second time in Big East play to Villanova, 74-65. Emma Ronsiek had 16 points for the Bluejays while Morgan Maly finished with 12 points and four rebounds. Tatum Rembao added 11 points, seven assists and six rebounds, and Lauren Jensen tallied 10 points and three boards.
Missouri (15-5, 4-3): Missouri took a 78-69 win over Texas A&M (11-8, 1-6). Hayley Frank scored 28 points and grabbed eight rebounds while Lauren Hansen pitched in 14 points for the Tigers. Aijha Blackwell had 10 points and 15 rebounds, and Haley Troup scored 11 points in the win.
Kansas State (15-4, 5-2): Ayoka Lee set an NCAA record with 61 points to lead Kansas State in a 94-65 trouncing of No. 14 Oklahoma (16-3, 5-2). Lee also had 12 rebounds and three blocks in 35 minutes. Maryville alum Serena Sundell had 11 points, eight assists and five rebounds, and Jaelyn Glenn pitched in eight points, 11 rebounds, seven assists and five steals.