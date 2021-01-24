(KMAland) -- Missouri and UMKC both lost tight games in women’s regional college basketball on Sunday.
Missouri (5-5, 1-4): No. 8 Texas A&M (14-1, 5-1) edged past Missouri, 70-66, in SEC play. LaDazhia Williams scored 20 points for the Tigers while Aijha Blackwell added 11 points and 16 rebounds.
UMKC (6-7, 3-4): UMKC dropped a 71-67 overtime battle with Oral Roberts (6-8, 4-2). Jada Mickens led the Roos with 17 points, Naomie Alnatas added 16 and Paige Bradford finished with 15. Taylor Larson chipped in 11 points with six boards and four steals.
Check out the former KMAlanders in action on Sunday below:
-Allisa Schubert, College of St. Mary/Thomas Jefferson: Schubert scored two points for CSM in an 84-51 loss to Dakota Wesleyan.
-Bailey White, College of St. Mary/St. Albert: White had five points for CSM in their loss to Dakota Wesleyan.
WOMEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL RECAP (1/24)
Big Ten Conference
Indiana 74 Northwestern 61
Michigan State 94 Wisconsin 62
Big East Conference
Marquette 95 Butler 57
Southeastern Conference
Texas A&M 70 Missouri 66
South Carolina 69 LSU 65
Tennessee 70 Kentucky 53
Alabama 67 Auburn 55
Florida 78 Ole Miss 68
Summit League
Oral Roberts 71 UMKC 67 — OT