(KMAland) -- Nebraska edged Illinois while K-State fell to Oklahoma State in women’s regional college basketball action on Monday.
Nebraska (8-5, 6-4): Nebraska nabbed a 57-53 road win over Illinois (2-8, 0-7). Sam Haiby had another big game for the Huskers with 22 points and five rebounds while Annika Stewart added 12 points off the bench. Ruby Porter chipped in 11 points, and Kate Cain finished with five points, 10 rebounds and two blocks.
Kansas State (5-7, 0-5): Kansas State lost 69-55 to Oklahoma State (10-5, 6-3). Christianna Carr had 14 points for the Wildcats while Rachel Ranke added 11 points off the bench.
WOMEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (1/25)
Big 12 Conference
Oklahoma State 69 Kansas State 55
Big Ten Conference
Nebraska 57 Illinois 53
Ohio State 88 Maryland 86
Minnesota 85 Penn State 76
Big East Conference
Villanova 81 St. John’s 78 — OT
Southeastern Conference
Georgia 75 Arkansas 73
Here’s a check on former KMAlanders in action on Monday…
-Allissa Schubert, College of St. Mary/Thomas Jefferson: 2 points, 2 assists, 2 rebounds
-Bailey White, College of St. Mary/St. Albert: 2 points