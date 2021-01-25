Nebraska Cornhuskers

(KMAland) -- Nebraska edged Illinois while K-State fell to Oklahoma State in women’s regional college basketball action on Monday.

Nebraska (8-5, 6-4): Nebraska nabbed a 57-53 road win over Illinois (2-8, 0-7). Sam Haiby had another big game for the Huskers with 22 points and five rebounds while Annika Stewart added 12 points off the bench. Ruby Porter chipped in 11 points, and Kate Cain finished with five points, 10 rebounds and two blocks.

Kansas State (5-7, 0-5): Kansas State lost 69-55 to Oklahoma State (10-5, 6-3). Christianna Carr had 14 points for the Wildcats while Rachel Ranke added 11 points off the bench.

WOMEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (1/25) 

Big 12 Conference 

Oklahoma State 69 Kansas State 55

Big Ten Conference 

Nebraska 57 Illinois 53

Ohio State 88 Maryland 86

Minnesota 85 Penn State 76

Big East Conference 

Villanova 81 St. John’s 78 — OT

Southeastern Conference 

Georgia 75 Arkansas 73

Here’s a check on former KMAlanders in action on Monday…

-Allissa Schubert, College of St. Mary/Thomas Jefferson: 2 points, 2 assists, 2 rebounds

-Bailey White, College of St. Mary/St. Albert: 2 points

