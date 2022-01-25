(KMAland) -- Iowa rolled to another dominant Big Ten Conference win in regional women’s college basketball action on Tuesday.
Iowa (13-4, 7-1): No. 23 Iowa rolled to another dominant Big Ten win over Penn State (9-9, 3-5), 107-79. McKenna Warnock had 25 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals while Monika Czinano pitched in 24 points and nine rebounds. Caitlin Clark had 20 points of her own and passed out 17 assists with seven boards for the Hawkeyes. Gabbi Marshall tallied 12 points.