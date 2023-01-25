(KMAland) -- Iowa State had no trouble with TCU in a blowout win while Serena Sundell balled out in a Kansas State loss.
Iowa State (14-4, 6-2): The Cyclones cruised to a 75-35 win over TCU (6-13, 0-8). Ashley Joens had a double-double with 19 points and 14 rebounds while Morgan Kane and Denae Fritz had 13 points apiece. Lexi Donarski also cracked double figures with 10 points while also handing out seven assists.
Kansas State (13-8, 2-6): Oklahoma State (14-6, 4-4) was an 82-74 win. Maryville alum Serena Sundell dropped 21 points to lead the Wildcats. Sarah Shematsi scored 15 points while Brylee Glenn scored 12 and Gabby Gregory tacked on 11.