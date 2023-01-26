(KMAland) -- Drake and Kansas City were both winners in regional women's college basketball play Thursday night.
Northern Iowa (12-6, 7-2): Missouri State (11-7, 6-3) used a 23-10 fourth quarter in a 71-67 win. Maya McDermott had 17 points for the Panthers while Grace Boffeli scored 13 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Emerson Green tallied 12 points in the loss.
Drake (12-5, 7-2): A 24-9 fourth quarter did the trick for Drake in an 87-73 win over Southern Illinois (7-11, 4-5). Five Bulldogs were in double figures: Maggie Bair (19), Sarah Beth Gueldner (19), Grace Berg (18), Anna Miller (15) and Katie Dinnebier (10). Dinnebier had a double-double with 14 assists while also adding five steals. Bair grabbed six rebounds and dished out three assists her fine performance. Courtney Becker came off the bench for three points, six rebounds and three assists.
Kansas City (7-14, 3-7) & Omaha (9-12, 4-6): E'Lease Stafford had 23 points and five rebounds to lead the Roos while Manna Mensah scored 15 points and grabbed six rebounds. Rain Green tallied 12 points and handed out six assists. Machia Mullens had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Elena Pilakouta led Omaha with 16 points and six rebounds. Kennedi Grant and Polina Nikulochkina had nine points apiece. Weeping Water alum Grace Cave had six points and five rebounds.
Missouri (14-7, 3-5): Georgia (14-8, 3-5) was a 62-51 winner. Hayley Frank led Missouri with 13 points while Sara-Rose Smith had 12 points and Haley Troup added 11.
Northwest Missouri State (10-9, 5-8): Nebraska-Kearney (19-3, 12-2) held off the Bearcats for a 66-65 win. Ella Moody had 19 for the Bearcats while Molly Hartnett had 15. Creston alum Kelsey Fields narrowly missed out on a double-double with eight points and 10 rebounds. Jayna Green contributed seven points and four rebounds, and Central Decatur graduate Emma Atwood had six points and six rebounds.