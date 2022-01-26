(KMAland) -- Iowa State took care of Kansas while Kansas State was no match for Texas in a nationally-ranked battle.
Iowa State (17-3, 6-2) & Kansas (12-5, 3-4): No. 13 Iowa State held off Kansas for a 77-62 victory. Ashley Joens led the Cyclones with 21 points and 11 rebounds while Lexi Donarski and Emily Ryan tallied 14 points each. Ryan also handed out nine assists and snagged six boards. Zakiyah Franklin paced Kansas with 14 points. Taiyanna Jackson scored 12, grabbed eight rebounds and blocked six shots.
Kansas State (15-3, 5-3): No. 9 Texas beat No. 25 Kansas State 66-48. Ayoka Lee had a double-double with 20 points and 11 rebounds while Maryville alum Serena Sundell scored 13 points, snagged four steals and handed out four assists.