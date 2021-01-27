(KMAland) -- Huge nights for Madelyn Deitchler, Sophia Peppers and Jenna Taylor while Drake beat UNI and Kansas lost to Oklahoma in women’s college basketball.
Drake (8-8, 6-3): Grace Berg had 21 points and seven rebounds, and Kierra Collier added 17 points in a 96-79 win for Drake over Northern Iowa. Courtney Becker scored 13 off the bench for the Bulldogs.
Northern Iowa (8-8, 5-4): The Panthers lost 96-79 in MVC action to Drake. Cynthia Wolf led UNI with 18 points while Maya McDermott put in 15 and Megan Maahs had 12.
Kansas (6-6, 2-4): Kansas fell in a tight battle with Oklahoma (5-7, 2-5), 84-81. Tina Stephens scored 19 points with 10 rebounds while Ioanna Chatzileonti put in 14 and grabbed eight. Brooklyn Mitchell also had 13 and Aniya Thomas scored 10.
Check out the performances from former KMAlanders in women's college hoops:
-Alaina Applegate, Central/Central Decatur: no stats (vs. Buena Vista)
-Jensen Archibald, DMACC/Martensdale-St. Marys: 2 points, 5 assists, 4 steals (vs Marshalltown)
-Brielle Baker, SWCC/Creston: 12 points, 6 rebounds (vs. IWCC)
-Lexi Branning, DMACC/IKM-Manning: 6 points, 10 rebounds (vs. Marshalltown)
-Emilee Danner, Northwestern/Ar-We-Va: 2 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists (vs. Dordt)
-Madelyn Deitchler, Briar Cliff/Treynor: 21 points, 10 rebounds (vs. Dakota Wesleyan)
-Maddie Hartley, Central/Clarinda: 1 rebound (vs. Buena Vista)
-Sophia Peppers, Morningside/Exira-EHK: 25 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals (vs. Jamestown)
-Kia Rasmussen, Simpson/IKM-Manning: 5 points, 7 assists, 4 steals (vs. Nebraska Wesleyan)
-Konnor Sudmann, Briar Cliff/Treynor: 12 points, 4 rounds, 3 assists, 2 steals (vs. Dakota Wesleyan)
-Jenna Taylor, Simpson/Creston: 30 points, 8 rebounds, 3 blocks (vs. Nebraska Wesleyan)
WOMEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (1/27)
Big 12 Conference
Oklahoma 84 Kansas 81
West Virginia 73 Texas Tech 53
Oklahoma State 68 Texas 51
Big East Conference
St. John’s 70 Georgetown 53
Marquette 95 Villanova 77
Missouri Valley Conference
Drake 96 Northern Iowa 79
Missouri State 61 Southern Illinois 44
Evansville 70 Indiana State 63 — OT
Illinois State 66 Bradley 54