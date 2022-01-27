(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State, Nebraska, UNI, Drake and UMKC all picked up wins in regional women’s college basketball on Thursday.
Northwest Missouri State (14-5, 9-3): Mallory McConkey had 15 points to lead Northwest in a 63-46 win over Lincoln (5-14, 1-12). Peyton Kelderman added 11 points, and Creston alum Kelsey Fields finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds off the bench in 15 minutes of play.
Nebraska (13-4, 2-4): Nebraska rolled to a 77-44 win over Wisconsin (5-13, 2-6). Alexis Markowski led the Huskers with 15 points and seven rebounds, and Sam Haiby posted 11 points with four assists in the win.
Omaha (6-13, 2-8): Omaha dropped a 64-55 Summit League game to Oral Roberts (10-10, 5-4). Katie Keitges was the only player for the Mavericks in double figures, finishing with 10 points.
Northern Iowa (11-6, 4-2): Northern Iowa took a 74-67 win over Illinois State (10-9, 6-2). Nichole Kroeger tallied 16 points and eight rebounds for the Panthers in the win. Kam Finley added 12 points, Grace Boffelli had 11 and Maya McDermott put in 10.
Drake (11-8, 3-5): Drake took an 80-56 road win over Bradley (3-14, 0-6). Maggie Bair had 19 points and seven rebounds to lead the win. Grace Berg pitched in 16 points, and Sarah Beth Gueldner had 10 points.
Missouri (15-6, 4-4): Missouri lost in SEC play to Mississippi State (12-7, 3-4), 77-62. Aijha Blackwell had 17 points, 16 rebounds and five assists for the Tigers. Haley Troup put in 13 points and Hayley Frank added 11.
Kansas City (14-5, 4-4): Kansas City handed Denver (6-15, 1-9) a 72-54 loss in Summit league action. Naomie Alnatas had 23 points, nine assists and four rebounds, and Kiara Bradley finished with 12 points, five rebounds and four steals. Brooklyn McDavid and Mandy Willems had 11 points each.