(KMAland) -- Bill Fennelly won No. 700, Nebraska and Missouri also won, Northwest, Iowa and K-State lost and Tina Lair-VanMeter hit double figures again in women’s college basketball on Thursday.
Northwest Missouri State (4-8): Northwest struggled in a 72-46 loss to Lincoln (1-12). Molly Hartnett was the leading scorer for the Bearcats with 21 points.
Iowa State (11-5, 7-2): Bill Fennelly nabbed his 700th career victory in a 62-60 win over Kansas State. Ashley Joens had 22 points and eight rebounds while Kristin Scott chipped in 15 points for the Cyclones.
Iowa (9-4, 5-4): Iowa lost an 87-80 Big Ten Conference battle with no. 23 Northwestern (9-3, 7-3). Monika Czinano scored 34 points and had 11 rebounds, and Caitlin Clark finished with 23 points and eight assists to lead Iowa.
Nebraska (9-5, 7-4): Sam Haiby led five players in double figures for Nebraska in an 84-68 win over Wisconsin (3-11, 0-11). Kate Cain added 16 points, 10 rebounds and six bocks, and Bella Cravens and Annika Stewart scored 13 points each. Ruby Porter chipped in 12 for the Huskers.
Kansas State (5-8, 0-6): Ayoka Lee had 19 points and 12 rebounds, Christianna Carr added 14 points and Sydney Goodson tallied 11 points for K-State in a 62-60 loss to Iowa State.
Missouri (6-5, 2-4): LaDazhia Wiliams had 16 points, eight rebounds and five blocks to lead Missouri in a 61-58 win over Florida (9-7, 2-6). Aijha Blackwell had 14 points and 16 rebounds for the Tigers.
Check out former KMAlanders in college basketball action below…
-Maegan Holt, UNK/Lewis Central: 1 rebound, 1 assist (vs. Fort Hays State)
-Logan Hughes, Missouri Western/Shenandoah: 8 points, 5 rebounds (vs. Central Missouri)
-Tina Lair-VanMeter, Waldorf/Coon Rapids-Bayard: 10 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals (vs. Association Free Lutheran Bible)
-Karley Larson, UTSA/Underwood: 8 points (vs. UTEP)
-Mallory McConkey, Northwest Missouri State/South Nodaway: 6 points, 6 rebounds, 2 blocks (vs. Lincoln)
-Bailey White, St. Mary/St. Albert: 2 points, 2 rebounds (vs. Concordia)
WOMEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (1/28)
Big 12 Conference
Iowa State 62 Kansas State 60
Big Ten Conference
Nebraska 84 Wisconsin 68
Northwestern 87 Iowa 80
Maryland 92 Michigan State 52
Ohio State 78 Indiana 70
Minnesota 77 Purdue 72
Penn State 80 Illinois 76
Big East Conference
Arkansas 90 UConn 87
Southeastern Conference
Missouri 61 Florida 58
South Carolina 75 Mississippi State 52
Texas A&M 84 Auburn 69
Kentucky 81 Alabama 68
Tennessee 68 Ole Miss 67
LSU 60 Georgia 52