(KMAland) -- Iowa State won a nationally-ranked battle with Oklahoma, Iowa held off Nebraska and UNI and Creighton were also winners in regional women’s college basketball on Saturday.
Iowa State (15-4, 7-2): No. 18 Iowa State nabbed an 86-78 win over No. 14 Oklahoma (16-4, 6-3). Ashley Joens was dominant with 32 points and seven rebounds while Lexi Donarski added 15 points. Danae Fritz and Emily Ryan posted 14 points each with Ryan grabbing seven rebounds and passing out eight assists. Morgan Kane tallied 11 points and pulled down nine rebounds.
Iowa (17-4, 9-1) & Nebraska (12-9, 4-6): No. 10 Iowa held off Nebraska for an 80-76 win in the Big Ten Conference. Caitlin Clark narrowly missed another triple-double with 33 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists, and Monika Czinano pitched in 17 points and seven rebounds. Hannah Stuelke scored 12 points off the bench for the Hawkeyes. Sam Haiby had 16 points for Nebraska, and Jaz Shelley posted 10 points and 11 assists. Alexis Markowski also had a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds, Issie Bourne finished with 14 points and Maddie Kroll scored 13 points.
Drake (12-6, 7-3): Drake lost in the Missouri Valley Conference, 64-54, to Missouri State (12-7, 7-3). Maggie Bair led the way for the Bulldogs in the loss with 20 points, five rebounds, three steals and three blocks, and Grace Berg scored 14 points with eight rebounds and four assists.
Northern Iowa (13-6, 8-2): Northern Iowa rolled to a 94-81 road win over Southern Illinois (7-12, 4-6). Emerson Green had a big performance with 26 points, Grace Boffeli added 24 points, 10 rebounds and five assists and Maya McDermott scored 21 points for the Panthers. Kam Finley had 12 points to join the trio in double figures.
Creighton (14-6, 8-4): Creighton took a 65-57 road win over Georgetown (11-10, 4-8). Lauren Jensen had 20 points for the Bluejays while Emma Ronsiek totaled a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Morgan Maly scored 16 points and snagged seven rebounds.
Omaha (9-13, 4-7): Omaha lost a tough overtime battle in the Summit League to Oral Roberts (10-12, 7-4), 94-90. Elena Pilakouta had a monster performance for the Mavericks with 30 points and 14 rebounds, and Kennedi Grant had 19 points. Aaliyah Stanley tallied 15 points of her own.
Northwest Missouri State (10-10, 5-9): Northwest Missouri State lost, 50-49, to Fort Hays State (16-7, 11-4) in the MIAA. Caely Kesten led the way for the Bearcats with 15 points on five made 3-pointers while Molly Hartnett added 11 points. Kelsey Fields grabbed a team-high 11 rebounds and three steals.
Kansas City (7-15, 3-8): Kansas City lost, 69-60, in Summit League play to Denver (8-14, 4-7). The Roos were led by Rain Green, who had 16 points and seven assists. E’Lease Stafford added 14 points, and Manna Mensah pitched in 10 points.