(KMAland) -- UMKC beat North Dakota State, and Julia Fleecs posted a double-double for North Dakota on Friday in women’s college basketball.
UMKC (7-7, 4-4): Jonaie Johnson had 18 points and eight rebounds to lead UMKC to a 53-45 win over North Dakota State (11-4, 6-3). Naomie Alnatas added 16 points, and Jada Mickens put in 13 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.
Check out the former KMAlanders in college basketball action from Friday below:
-Julia Fleecs, North Dakota/Glidden-Ralston: 19 points, 11 rebounds, 2 assists
WOMEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (1/29)
Summit League
UMKC 53 North Dakota State 45
North Dakota State 79 Western Illinois 57