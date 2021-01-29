Julia Fleecs
Photo: North Dakota Athletics

(KMAland) -- UMKC beat North Dakota State, and Julia Fleecs posted a double-double for North Dakota on Friday in women’s college basketball.

UMKC (7-7, 4-4): Jonaie Johnson had 18 points and eight rebounds to lead UMKC to a 53-45 win over North Dakota State (11-4, 6-3). Naomie Alnatas added 16 points, and Jada Mickens put in 13 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.

Check out the former KMAlanders in college basketball action from Friday below:

-Julia Fleecs, North Dakota/Glidden-Ralston: 19 points, 11 rebounds, 2 assists 

WOMEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (1/29) 

Summit League 

UMKC 53 North Dakota State 45

North Dakota State 79 Western Illinois 57

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.