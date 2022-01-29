(KMAland) -- ISU rolled, UMKC beat Omaha in overtime, UNI picked up a dominant win, K-State handled TCU and Kansas was a winner on the road in women’s regional basketball action on Saturday.
Northwest Missouri State (14-6, 9-5): Northwest Missouri State lost 58-54 to Central Missouri (15-7, 11-4) in MIAA action. Peyton Kelderman had 11 points while Mallory McConkey put in 10 for the Bearcats. Creston alum Kelsey Fields got the start and had seven points and 11 rebounds.
Iowa State (18-3, 7-2): Iowa State rolled to an 86-65 road win over Texas Tech (9-11, 2-7) in the Big 12. Emily Ryan had 20 points and seven assists, and Lexi Donarski put in 19 points with four rebounds and four assists for the Cyclones. Ashley Joens tallied 16 points, Beatriz Jordan had 11 points and eight rebounds and Nyamer Diew finished with 10 points.
Kansas City (15-5, 5-4) & Omaha (6-14, 2-9): Kansas City was a 68-65 winner over Omaha in overtime. Naomie Alnatas had 20 points, five boards and five assists for the Roos in the win. Brooklyn McDavid added 14 points and seven rebounds, and Kiara Bradley had 13 points and eight rebounds. Omaha’s Alexis Pratt had 17 points while teammate Sophie Johnston finished with 10 points.
Northern Iowa (12-6, 5-2): Northern Iowa had no trouble with Bradley (3-15, 0-9) in a 60-36 Missouri Valley Conference win. Grace Boffelli led the Panthers with 14 points and 10 rebounds, and Karli Rucker pitched in 10 points in the win.
Drake (11-9, 3-6): Drake dropped a 70-58 Missouri Valley Conference game to Illinois State (11-9, 7-2). Megan Meyer poured in 22 points on six 3-pointers to lead the Bulldogs in the loss. Maggie Bair added 16 points, nine rebounds, three steals and three blocks.
Kansas State (16-5, 6-3): Kansas State took down TCU (6-11, 2-6), 63-54. Ayoka Lee had 21 points and seven rebounds, and Brylee Glenn finished with 12 points for the Wildcats. Jaelyn Glenn added 11 points.
Kansas (13-5, 4-4): Kansas went on the road for a 68-54 win over Oklahoma State (6-12, 1-8). Holly Kersgieter topped the Jayhawks with 17 points and 14 rebounds, and Chandler Prater added 13 points. Julie Brosseau pitched in 10 points for KU.