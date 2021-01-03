(KMAland) -- Iowa, Nebraska and Creighton were winners while Iowa State and Missouri lost in women’s regional college basketball action on Sunday.
Iowa State (6-4, 2-1): Iowa State dropped a 74-59 decision to No. 19 Texas (8-1, 2-0). Ashley Joens finished with 19 points and six rebounds while Lexi Donarski (12 points), Emily Ryan (11 points, 5 assists) and Kristin Scott (10 points) also scored in double figures for the Cyclones.
Iowa (7-1, 3-1): Iowa used a 35-point first quarter to blitz Illinois (2-4, 0-3) by a 107-68 final. Caitlin Clark put in 21 points to go with four rebounds, four assists and two steals, and McKenna Warnock added 18 points and seven rebounds. Monika Czinano chipped in 15 points while Makenzie Meyer had 10 points.
Nebraska (5-3, 3-2): Nebraska held off Rutgers (5-3, 1-3) in a low-scoring Big Ten battle, 53-50. Sam Haiby scored a team-high 16 points with five rebounds and five assists, and Isabelle Bourne had 11 points and 12 rebounds. Ashley Scoggin added in 11 points, and Bella Cravens finished with six points and 13 boards.
Creighton (3-6, 2-3): Creighton also won a low-scoring battle in the Big East, taking a 53-50 victory over Xavier (4-4, 1-3). Temi Carda led the Jays with 18 points while Tatum Rembao had 15 points, seven rebounds, five assists and four steals.
Missouri (4-3, 0-2): Missouri dropped a high-scoring battle with Arkansas (10-2, 1-1), 91-88. Aijha Blackwell had 20 points and 14 rebounds for the Tigers in the loss while Haley Troup scored 15 points and LaDazhia Williams and Hayley Frank added 14 each. Shug Dickson also scored 13.
WOMEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (1/3)
Big 12 Conference
Texas 74 Iowa State 59
West Virginia 90 Oklahoma 72
Big Ten Conference
Iowa 107 Illinois 68
Nebraska 53 Rutgers 50
Michigan State 71 Purdue 64
Minnesota 88 Wisconsin 83 — OT
Michigan 84 Northwestern 63
Big East Conference
Creighton 53 Xavier 50
Seton Hall 77 Providence 71
Southeastern Conference
Arkansas 91 Missouri 88
Texas A&M 92 Florida 67
Kentucky 92 Mississippi State 86 — OT
Georgia 76 Auburn 44
Summit League
South Dakota 89 Denver 74
North Dakota State 93 Western Illinois 60