(KMAland) -- Creighton took down Georgetown while Northwest Missouri State, Kansas and UMKC all lost in women’s regional college basketball action on Saturday.
Northwest Missouri State (4-9): The Bearcats dropped a 55-51 decision to Central Missouri (12-2). Molly Hartnett had another big game for Northwest with 22 points and seven rebounds.
Creighton (4-6, 3-3): Payton Brotzki scored 18 points with three assists and led Creighton a 65-57 win over Georgetown (1-7, 1-7). Temi Carda pitched in 15 points and five rebounds in the win.
Kansas (6-7, 2-5): Holly Kersgieter scored 12 points and had six rebounds for Kansas in a 75-51 loss to Oklahoma State.
UMKC (7-8, 4-5): RaVon Nero had 28 points, five rebounds and three assists for UMKC in a 68-65 loss to North Dakota State (12-4, 7-3).
WOMEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (1/30)
Big 12 Conference
Oklahoma State 75 Kansas 51
West Virginia 79 TCU 70
Texas 72 Texas Tech 53
Big East Conference
Creighton 65 Georgetown 57
Missouri Valley Conference
Missouri State 61 Valparaiso 51
Loyola Chicago 53 Southern Illinois 46
Summit League
North Dakota State 68 UMKC 65
Western Illinois 83 North Dakota 74