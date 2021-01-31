Creighton Bluejays Logo.jpg

(KMAland) -- Creighton took down Georgetown while Northwest Missouri State, Kansas and UMKC all lost in women’s regional college basketball action on Saturday.

Northwest Missouri State (4-9): The Bearcats dropped a 55-51 decision to Central Missouri (12-2). Molly Hartnett had another big game for Northwest with 22 points and seven rebounds. 

Creighton (4-6, 3-3): Payton Brotzki scored 18 points with three assists and led Creighton a 65-57 win over Georgetown (1-7, 1-7). Temi Carda pitched in 15 points and five rebounds in the win.

Kansas (6-7, 2-5): Holly Kersgieter scored 12 points and had six rebounds for Kansas in a 75-51 loss to Oklahoma State. 

UMKC (7-8, 4-5): RaVon Nero had 28 points, five rebounds and three assists for UMKC in a 68-65 loss to North Dakota State (12-4, 7-3). 

WOMEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (1/30)

Big 12 Conference 

Oklahoma State 75 Kansas 51

West Virginia 79 TCU 70

Texas 72 Texas Tech 53

Big East Conference 

Creighton 65 Georgetown 57

Missouri Valley Conference 

Missouri State 61 Valparaiso 51

Loyola Chicago 53 Southern Illinois 46

Summit League 

North Dakota State 68 UMKC 65

Western Illinois 83 North Dakota 74

