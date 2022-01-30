(KMAland) -- Nebraska and Missouri were both winners in regional women’s college basketball action on Sunday.
Nebraska (15-4, 4-4): Nebraska rolled to an 81-66 win over Purdue (13-8, 4-6) in Big Ten Conference action. Alexis Markowski scored 23 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead the Huskers while Issie Bourne pitched in 14 points and Sam Haiby added 12.
Missouri (16-6, 5-4): LaDazhia Williams had 18 points and six rebounds to lead Missouri in a 77-61 road win over Alabama (11-9, 2-7). Lauren Hansen pitched in 17 and Aijha Blackwell added 16 points and 11 boards.