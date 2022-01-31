(KMAland) -- Iowa lost a high-scoring battle with Ohio State while UMKC was victorious over Western Illinois in women’s regional college basketball action on Monday.
Iowa (14-5, 8-2): No. 21 Iowa lost 92-88 to No. 23 Ohio State (16-4, 8-3). Caitlin Clark poured in 43 points with seven assists and four rebounds, and Monika Czinano added 23 points and nine rebounds in the high-scoring defeat.
Kansas City (16-5, 6-4): UMKC was a 74-66 winner over Western Illinois (12-8, 3-6) in Summit League action. Naomie Alnatas led the way for the Roos with 22 points and six assists, and Brooklyn McDavid put in 21 points with eight rebounds of her own. Mandy Willems had 13 points, Kiara Bradley pitched in 10 points and nine rebounds and Paige Bradford posted six points with 15 rebounds and five assists.