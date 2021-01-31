(KMAland) -- Iowa beat Minnesota while Iowa State, K-State and Missouri all lost in regional women’s college basketball action on Sunday.
Iowa State (11-6, 7-3): The Cyclones lost an 85-77 Big 12 battle with No. 9 Baylor (12-2, 7-1). Ashley Joens led ISU with 25 points and seven rebounds while Kylie Feuerbach had 15 points and Kristin Scott scored 13 with five blocks.
Iowa (10-4, 6-4): Iowa crushed Minnesota (5-8, 4-7), 94-68, behind 23 points from Monika Czinano. Caitlin Clark added 22 points and 11 assists, and McKenna Warnock added 11 points and 10 rebounds. Gabbie Marshall also scored 11 points for the Hawkeyes.
Kansas State (5-9, 0-7): Kansas State lost 80-78 to Oklahoma (6-7, 3-5) in Big 12 play. Ayoka Lee had a monster game for the Wildcats with 37 points and 18 rebounds. Christianna Carr chipped in 17 points and had five assists.
Missouri (6-6, 2-5): Missouri dropped an SEC contest to No. 15 Kentucky (13-4, 6-3), 61-55. LaDazhia Williams led the Tigers with 23 points and six rebounds, and Aijha Blackwell added 13 points and 19 rebounds. Hayley Frank chipped in 10 points.
WOMEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (1/31)
Big 12 Conference
Baylor 85 Iowa State 77
Oklahoma 80 Kansas State 78
Big Ten Conference
Iowa 94 Minnesota 68
Indiana 79 Michigan State 67
Penn State 80 Purdue 70
Wisconsin 69 Illinois 57
Big East Conference
UConn 100 DePaul 67
Villanova 90 Butler 53
Missouri Valley Conference
Missouri State 74 Valparaiso 73
Loyola Chicago 55 Southern Illinois 46
Southeastern Conference
Kentucky 61 Missouri 55
South Carolina 87 Alabama 63
Texas A&M 60 Georgia 48
Arkansas 77 Auburn 67
Tennessee 79 Florida 65
LSU 75 Ole Miss 66 — OT