Iowa Hawkeyes

(KMAland) -- Iowa beat Minnesota while Iowa State, K-State and Missouri all lost in regional women’s college basketball action on Sunday.

Iowa State (11-6, 7-3): The Cyclones lost an 85-77 Big 12 battle with No. 9 Baylor (12-2, 7-1). Ashley Joens led ISU with 25 points and seven rebounds while Kylie Feuerbach had 15 points and Kristin Scott scored 13 with five blocks.

Iowa (10-4, 6-4): Iowa crushed Minnesota (5-8, 4-7), 94-68, behind 23 points from Monika Czinano. Caitlin Clark added 22 points and 11 assists, and McKenna Warnock added 11 points and 10 rebounds. Gabbie Marshall also scored 11 points for the Hawkeyes. 

Kansas State (5-9, 0-7): Kansas State lost 80-78 to Oklahoma (6-7, 3-5) in Big 12 play. Ayoka Lee had a monster game for the Wildcats with 37 points and 18 rebounds. Christianna Carr chipped in 17 points and had five assists.

Missouri (6-6, 2-5): Missouri dropped an SEC contest to No. 15 Kentucky (13-4, 6-3), 61-55. LaDazhia Williams led the Tigers with 23 points and six rebounds, and Aijha Blackwell added 13 points and 19 rebounds. Hayley Frank chipped in 10 points.

WOMEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (1/31) 

Big 12 Conference 

Baylor 85 Iowa State 77 

Oklahoma 80 Kansas State 78

Big Ten Conference 

Iowa 94 Minnesota 68

Indiana 79 Michigan State 67

Penn State 80 Purdue 70

Wisconsin 69 Illinois 57

Big East Conference 

UConn 100 DePaul 67

Villanova 90 Butler 53

Missouri Valley Conference 

Missouri State 74 Valparaiso 73

Loyola Chicago 55 Southern Illinois 46

Southeastern Conference 

Kentucky 61 Missouri 55

South Carolina 87 Alabama 63

Texas A&M 60 Georgia 48

Arkansas 77 Auburn 67

Tennessee 79 Florida 65

LSU 75 Ole Miss 66 — OT

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.