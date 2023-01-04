(KMAland) -- Iowa State rolled to a win while Kansas and K-State were also winners and Creighton took a loss in regional women’s college basketball on Wednesday.
Iowa State (10-2, 2-0): No. 11 Iowa State rolled to a 70-50 win over West Virginia (9-4, 0-2). Stephanie Soares had a big night with 13 points, 20 rebounds and three blocks, and Ashey Joens pitched in 19 points and 11 rebounds. Lexi Donarski tallied 15 points for the Cyclones.
Creighton (9-5, 3-3): No. 25 Creighton dropped a 79-75 battle to Providence (10-6, 1-4). Morgan Maly hit six 3-pointers and scored 30 points with seven rebounds and five assists to lead the Bluejays. Lauren Jensen added 13 points and five assists, and Emma Ronsiek pitched in 10 points and five boards.
Kansas (12-1, 2-0): No. 21 Kansas kept winning with a 77-59 victory over Texas Tech (12-3, 0-2). Holly Kersgieter hit five 3-pointers and had 26 points while Zakiyah Franklin pitched in 26 points of her own in the win. Taiyanna Jackson added 15 points, 18 rebounds and five blocks for the Jayhawks.
Kansas State (12-3, 1-1): Gabby Gregory had 25 points to lead Kansas State in an 86-72 win over Oklahoma State (10-4, 0-2). Sarah Shematsi had 25 points and 11 rebounds, and Maryville alum Serena Sundell narrowly missed a triple-double with 14 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds. Jaelyn Glenn added 10 points for K-State.