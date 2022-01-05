(KMAland) -- Iowa State won a nationally-ranked battled and Kansas State moved to 2-0 in Big 12 action on Wednesday.
Iowa State (13-1, 2-0): No. 12 Iowa State held off No. 23 Oklahoma, 81-71, in a pivotal Big 12 battle. Emily Ryan led Iowa State with 22 points off 9-of-14 shooting. Ashley Joens posted 17 points, hauled in 13 rebounds and buried three 3-pointers while Morgan Kane contributed 10 points, and Beatriz Jordao came off the bench for 15 points.
Kansas State (12-2, 2-0): Kansas State stayed unbeaten in Big 12 play with a 60-49 win over Oklahoma State. Brylee Glenn led them with 19 points while Ayoka Lee had 18 points and six boards on 8-of-11 shooting. Maryville alum Serena Sundell recorded five points, seven rebounds and seven assists.