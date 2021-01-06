(KMAland) -- The Iowa women picked up another Big Ten Conference win on Wednesday evening in regional action.
Iowa (8-1, 4-1): Caitlin Clark dropped in 37 points with 11 rebounds and five assists to lead Iowa in a 92-79 win over Minnesota (2-5, 1-4). Monika Czinano added 19 points and nine rebounds for the Hawkeyes.
WOMEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (1/6)
Big 12 Conference
Oklahoma 75 Texas Tech 74
Oklahoma State 78 TCU 53
Big Ten Conference
Iowa 92 Minnesota 79
Northwestern 80 Wisconsin 55
Big East Conference
Villanova 78 Seton Hall 71