Iowa Hawkeyes

(KMAland) -- The Iowa women picked up another Big Ten Conference win on Wednesday evening in regional action.

Iowa (8-1, 4-1): Caitlin Clark dropped in 37 points with 11 rebounds and five assists to lead Iowa in a 92-79 win over Minnesota (2-5, 1-4). Monika Czinano added 19 points and nine rebounds for the Hawkeyes.

WOMEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (1/6)

Big 12 Conference 

Oklahoma 75 Texas Tech 74

Oklahoma State 78 TCU 53

Big Ten Conference 

Iowa 92 Minnesota 79

Northwestern 80 Wisconsin 55

Big East Conference 

Villanova 78 Seton Hall 71

