(KMAland) -- Drake and Northern Iowa rolled to wins in regional women’s college basketball on Friday.
Drake (7-4, 2-1): Drake rolled to a 94-63 win over Belmont (6-8, 2-1) in Missouri Valley Conference play. Sarah Beth Gueldner had 23 points while Courtney Becker put in 16 points with eight rebounds. Grace Berg pitched in 15 points and nine rebounds, Anna Miller scored 11 points with five boards and five blocks and Taylor McAulay added 10 points and seven rebounds.
Northern Iowa (8-4, 3-0): Northern Iowa remained unbeaten in Missouri Valley Conference play with an 81-54 win over Murray State (9-3, 2-1). Grace Boffeli led the Panthers with 21 points and 14 rebounds, and Emerson Green pitched in 17 points. Maya McDermott also scored in double figures for UNI with 10 points.