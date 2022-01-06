(KMAland) -- Missouri won in overtime while Iowa and Omaha both lost in regional women’s college basketball action on Thursday.
Iowa (7-4, 1-1): Iowa dropped a 77-69 home battle with Northwestern (10-3, 2-0). Caitlin Clark dropped in 30 points and had five assists while Monika Czinano put in 20 points and had six rebounds. McKenna Warnock tallied 14 points and eight rebounds.
Missouri (13-2, 2-0): Missouri won 72-63 in overtime over Auburn (8-5, 0-2). LaDazhia Williams had 25 points and seven rebounds to lead the Tigers. Lauren Hansen pitched in 17 points, Hayley Frank had 15 with eight boards and four blocks and Aijha Blackwell had a 13-point, 14-rebound double-double.
Omaha (5-8, 1-3): Omaha dropped a 71-57 game to North Dakota (7-8, 1-3). Mariah Murdie scored 20 points and had 11 rebounds with three blocks for the Mavericks in the defeat. Weeping Water alum Grace Cave also scored 18 points and had five assists and four steals.